UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €67.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Thursday. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.20.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.