UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

Shares of SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €79.20 ($93.18).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

