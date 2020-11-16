UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.97

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in UBS Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 356,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,184 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

