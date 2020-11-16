UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Mediaset from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIUY opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Mediaset has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

