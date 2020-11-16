Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

