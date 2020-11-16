Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $126.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of RARE opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,188 shares of company stock worth $6,478,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

