UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNCFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.65 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

