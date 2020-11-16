United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

