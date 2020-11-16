United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

USM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE USM opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

