Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

UNIT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

