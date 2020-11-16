Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

