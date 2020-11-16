University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

