Ur-Energy (URG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ur-Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ur-Energy Competitors 738 2843 2651 96 2.33

Ur-Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Ur-Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -9.60 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.33

Ur-Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ur-Energy rivals beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

