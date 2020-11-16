Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UROV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

