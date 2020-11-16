V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00077560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00413127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.83 or 0.03210067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026262 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

