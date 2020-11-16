Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

VLO stock traded up $3.32 on Monday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 119,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,020. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

