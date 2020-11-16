Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $592,888 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.51. 11,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,262. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

