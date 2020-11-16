Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Varta AG (VAR1.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

Get Varta AG (VAR1.F) alerts:

Shares of VAR1 opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Thursday. Varta AG has a 12-month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12-month high of €138.70 ($163.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.18.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.