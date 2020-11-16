Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Shares Gap Up to $86.00

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $97.52. Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) shares last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 529,782 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.35.

About Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

