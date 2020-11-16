VeriME 24 Hour Volume Hits $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

