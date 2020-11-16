Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

