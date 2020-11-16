Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 1,057.5% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CRXPF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Vert Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

