Vidulum Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $221,354.56 and $29,183.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001607 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001712 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

