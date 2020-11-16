Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

VRM opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. Vroom has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

