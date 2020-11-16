Walmart (WMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMT stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

