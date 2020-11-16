Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.50 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,792,654 coins and its circulating supply is 168,692,654 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

