Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.93 and a 200-day moving average of €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

