Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) a €16.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.20 ($21.41).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.24. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

