Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (CJT)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE: CJT) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/10/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$200.00 to C$255.00.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$265.00.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$230.00.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$300.00.
  • 11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00.
  • 10/29/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00.
  • 10/28/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00.
  • 10/28/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00.
  • 10/15/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.
  • 10/14/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00.
  • 10/9/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.
  • 10/6/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$214.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$216.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -45.20. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

