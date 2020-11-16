Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (CJT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE: CJT) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$200.00 to C$255.00.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$265.00.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$230.00.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$300.00.

11/4/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00.

10/29/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00.

10/28/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00.

10/15/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.

10/14/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00.

10/9/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.

10/6/2020 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$214.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$216.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -45.20. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

