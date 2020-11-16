Wells Fargo & Company Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $60.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,270. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 245.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 598,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

