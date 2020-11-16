Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Welltower by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 344,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

