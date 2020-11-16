Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. 1,251,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,887,572.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

