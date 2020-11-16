WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to $1.75

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $1.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLDBF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WildBrain from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.77.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

