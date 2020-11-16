WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to $2.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised WildBrain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WildBrain from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. WildBrain currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.77.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

