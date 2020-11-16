Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

