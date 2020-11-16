Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.98 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.