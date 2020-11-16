Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.71. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.