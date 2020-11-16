Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WZZZY remained flat at $$14.45 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

