X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,038.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of XYF opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
