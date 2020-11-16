X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,038.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of XYF opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

