Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Xencor stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,177. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

