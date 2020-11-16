XYO Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,700.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. XYO has a market cap of $4.08 million and $3,700.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, BitMart, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

