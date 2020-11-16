Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AUY. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

