Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £24,975.36 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).
Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,021.70. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L)
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.