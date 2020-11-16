Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £24,975.36 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,021.70. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

