Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) Insider John Glasgow Purchases 8,411 Shares

Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) insider John Glasgow bought 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.77 ($11,758.26).

YU stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Yü Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 144.50 ($1.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.70.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Yü Group PLC (YU.L) in a report on Monday, August 10th.

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

