Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

