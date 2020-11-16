Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$23.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($23.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($19.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($26.81). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($83.08) to ($72.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($73.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.52) to ($64.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($18.50) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.35. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

