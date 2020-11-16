Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$23.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($23.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($19.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($26.81). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($83.08) to ($72.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($73.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.52) to ($64.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($18.50) EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.35. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
