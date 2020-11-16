Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.44. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

