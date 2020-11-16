Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $3.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the lowest is $3.55. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $18.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

CI stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.