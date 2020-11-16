Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NASDAQ:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

ISR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

