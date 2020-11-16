Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.11. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.